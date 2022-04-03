NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 2, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

319 AM EDT Sun Apr 3 2022

NYZ072-032000-

New York (Manhattan)-

319 AM EDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ073-032000-

Bronx-

319 AM EDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ176-032000-

Northern Queens-

319 AM EDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ178-032000-

Southern Queens-

319 AM EDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ075-032000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

319 AM EDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ074-032000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

319 AM EDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ177-032000-

Northern Nassau-

319 AM EDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ179-032000-

Southern Nassau-

319 AM EDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ078-032000-

Northwest Suffolk-

319 AM EDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ080-032000-

Southwest Suffolk-

319 AM EDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ079-032000-

Northeast Suffolk-

319 AM EDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ081-032000-

Southeast Suffolk-

319 AM EDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ071-032000-

Southern Westchester-

319 AM EDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ070-032000-

Northern Westchester-

319 AM EDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ069-032000-

Rockland-

319 AM EDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ068-032000-

Putnam-

319 AM EDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ067-032000-

Orange-

319 AM EDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

