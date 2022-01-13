NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 12, 2022

_____

755 FPUS51 KOKX 130925

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

424 AM EST Thu Jan 13 2022

NYZ072-132100-

New York (Manhattan)-

424 AM EST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 11.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 4 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 6 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow

after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain with snow likely in the

morning, then snow likely with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ073-132100-

Bronx-

424 AM EST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 11. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as

4 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 19. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 6 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow

after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain with snow likely in the

morning, then snow likely with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ176-132100-

Northern Queens-

424 AM EST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to around 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 12. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as

4 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 19. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then rain with snow

likely after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the

upper 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain with a chance of snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ178-132100-

Southern Queens-

424 AM EST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Blustery and much cooler with lows around 13. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 3 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Wind chill

values as low as 4 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain with a chance of snow after midnight. Windy and not as

cool with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising to around

40 after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain in the morning, then rain

likely with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Windy with highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ075-132100-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

424 AM EST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Brisk and much cooler with lows around 13. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 3 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as

4 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain with a chance of snow after midnight. Windy and not as

cool with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising to around

40 after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain with a chance of snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ074-132100-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

424 AM EST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 12.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 2 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 3 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain with snow likely after midnight. Windy and not as cool

with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with rain with a

chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

snow and rain in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ177-132100-

Northern Nassau-

424 AM EST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 40. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Blustery and much cooler with lows around 11. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 19. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then rain with snow

likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain with a chance of snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ179-132100-

Southern Nassau-

424 AM EST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Blustery and much cooler with lows around 12. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 4 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 19. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 6 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain with a chance of snow after midnight. Windy and not as

cool with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the

upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Windy

with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ078-132100-

Northwest Suffolk-

424 AM EST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Blustery and much cooler with lows around 11. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as

6 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 19. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 7 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then rain with snow

likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain in the morning, then rain

likely with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Breezy with highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ080-132100-

Southwest Suffolk-

424 AM EST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy and much cooler with lows around 12. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 19. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then rain

with a chance of snow after midnight. Windy and not as cool with

lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Windy

with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ079-132100-

Northeast Suffolk-

424 AM EST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Windy

with highs around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy and much cooler with lows around 12. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as

5 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk, colder with highs in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 6 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain with a chance of snow after midnight. Very windy and

not as cool with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into

the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Windy

with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Windy with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ081-132100-

Southeast Suffolk-

424 AM EST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Windy

with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Very

windy and much cooler with lows around 13. North winds 25 to

35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Brisk and much colder with highs in the lower 20s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain with a chance of snow after midnight. Very windy and

not as cool with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into

the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Very

windy with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Windy with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ071-132100-

Southern Westchester-

424 AM EST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around

9 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 7 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 18. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 9 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow and rain

after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower

20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then snow likely with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ070-132100-

Northern Westchester-

424 AM EST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around

5 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 13 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 15. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 14 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow with a

chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 20.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain with snow likely in the

morning, then snow likely with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ069-132100-

Rockland-

424 AM EST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around

7 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 8 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 16. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 10 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow with a

chance of rain after midnight. Brisk with lows around 20.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain with snow likely in the

morning, then snow likely with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ068-132100-

Putnam-

424 AM EST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s

in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

around 3 above. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 16 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 13. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 17 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 10 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Brisk and not as cool with lows around 20. Temperature

rising to around 30 after midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow with rain likely in the

morning, then snow likely with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ067-132100-

Orange-

424 AM EST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around

4 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 15. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 12 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Not as cool with lows 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow with a chance of rain in the

morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather