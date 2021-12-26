NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 25, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

333 AM EST Sun Dec 26 2021

NYZ072-262100-

New York (Manhattan)-

333 AM EST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ073-262100-

Bronx-

333 AM EST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ176-262100-

Northern Queens-

333 AM EST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ178-262100-

Southern Queens-

333 AM EST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ075-262100-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

333 AM EST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ074-262100-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

333 AM EST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ177-262100-

Northern Nassau-

333 AM EST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ179-262100-

Southern Nassau-

333 AM EST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ078-262100-

Northwest Suffolk-

333 AM EST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ080-262100-

Southwest Suffolk-

333 AM EST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ079-262100-

Northeast Suffolk-

333 AM EST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ081-262100-

Southeast Suffolk-

333 AM EST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ071-262100-

Southern Westchester-

333 AM EST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ070-262100-

Northern Westchester-

333 AM EST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ069-262100-

Rockland-

333 AM EST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ068-262100-

Putnam-

333 AM EST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ067-262100-

Orange-

333 AM EST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain.

Near steady temperature around 30. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

