NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 4, 2021 _____ 565 FPUS51 KOKX 050837 ZFPOKX Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service New York NY 336 AM EST Sun Dec 5 2021 NYZ072-052100- New York (Manhattan)- 336 AM EST Sun Dec 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ073-052100- Bronx- 336 AM EST Sun Dec 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ176-052100- Northern Queens- 336 AM EST Sun Dec 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ178-052100- Southern Queens- 336 AM EST Sun Dec 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ075-052100- Kings (Brooklyn)- 336 AM EST Sun Dec 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ074-052100- Richmond (Staten Island)- 336 AM EST Sun Dec 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ177-052100- Northern Nassau- 336 AM EST Sun Dec 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ179-052100- Southern Nassau- 336 AM EST Sun Dec 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ078-052100- Northwest Suffolk- 336 AM EST Sun Dec 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ080-052100- Southwest Suffolk- 336 AM EST Sun Dec 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow in the evening. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ079-052100- Northeast Suffolk- 336 AM EST Sun Dec 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ081-052100- Southeast Suffolk- 336 AM EST Sun Dec 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ071-052100- Southern Westchester- 336 AM EST Sun Dec 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ070-052100- Northern Westchester- 336 AM EST Sun Dec 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ069-052100- Rockland- 336 AM EST Sun Dec 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ068-052100- Putnam- 336 AM EST Sun Dec 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ067-052100- Orange- 336 AM EST Sun Dec 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50. $$