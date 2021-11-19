NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 18, 2021

134 FPUS51 KOKX 190852

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

351 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

NYZ072-192100-

New York (Manhattan)-

351 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ073-192100-

Bronx-

351 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ176-192100-

Northern Queens-

351 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ178-192100-

Southern Queens-

351 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ075-192100-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

351 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ074-192100-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

351 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ177-192100-

Northern Nassau-

351 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ179-192100-

Southern Nassau-

351 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around 50. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ078-192100-

Northwest Suffolk-

351 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ080-192100-

Southwest Suffolk-

351 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around 50. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ079-192100-

Northeast Suffolk-

351 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ081-192100-

Southeast Suffolk-

351 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ071-192100-

Southern Westchester-

351 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ070-192100-

Northern Westchester-

351 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ069-192100-

Rockland-

351 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ068-192100-

Putnam-

351 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ067-192100-

Orange-

351 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

