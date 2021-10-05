NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 4, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

337 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021

NYZ072-052000-

New York (Manhattan)-

338 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ073-052000-

Bronx-

338 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle this

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ176-052000-

Northern Queens-

338 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle this morning,

then isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ178-052000-

Southern Queens-

338 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle this morning,

then isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ075-052000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

338 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle this morning,

then isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ074-052000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

338 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ177-052000-

Northern Nassau-

338 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle this

morning, then isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ179-052000-

Southern Nassau-

338 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle this

morning, then isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ078-052000-

Northwest Suffolk-

338 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle this morning,

then isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ080-052000-

Southwest Suffolk-

338 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle this

morning, then isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

morning. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ079-052000-

Northeast Suffolk-

338 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ081-052000-

Southeast Suffolk-

338 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

NYZ071-052000-

Southern Westchester-

338 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ070-052000-

Northern Westchester-

338 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle this

morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

NYZ069-052000-

Rockland-

338 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle this

morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

NYZ068-052000-

Putnam-

338 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle this

morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ067-052000-

Orange-

338 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle this morning.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

