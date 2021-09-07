NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 6, 2021

_____

037 FPUS51 KOKX 070719

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

318 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021

NYZ072-072000-

New York (Manhattan)-

318 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ073-072000-

Bronx-

318 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ176-072000-

Northern Queens-

318 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms with showers likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ178-072000-

Southern Queens-

318 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ075-072000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

318 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ074-072000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

318 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ177-072000-

Northern Nassau-

318 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ179-072000-

Southern Nassau-

318 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ078-072000-

Northwest Suffolk-

318 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ080-072000-

Southwest Suffolk-

318 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ079-072000-

Northeast Suffolk-

318 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ081-072000-

Southeast Suffolk-

318 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ071-072000-

Southern Westchester-

318 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ070-072000-

Northern Westchester-

318 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ069-072000-

Rockland-

318 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ068-072000-

Putnam-

318 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ067-072000-

Orange-

318 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather