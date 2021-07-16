NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 15, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

330 AM EDT Fri Jul 16 2021

NYZ072-162000-

New York (Manhattan)-

330 AM EDT Fri Jul 16 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values

up to 100.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ073-162000-

Bronx-

330 AM EDT Fri Jul 16 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat

index values up to 100.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ176-162000-

Northern Queens-

330 AM EDT Fri Jul 16 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ178-162000-

Southern Queens-

330 AM EDT Fri Jul 16 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values up to 100.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ075-162000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

330 AM EDT Fri Jul 16 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values up to 100.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ074-162000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

330 AM EDT Fri Jul 16 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values up to 102.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent. Heat index values up to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ177-162000-

Northern Nassau-

330 AM EDT Fri Jul 16 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ179-162000-

Southern Nassau-

330 AM EDT Fri Jul 16 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values up to 100.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ078-162000-

Northwest Suffolk-

330 AM EDT Fri Jul 16 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ080-162000-

Southwest Suffolk-

330 AM EDT Fri Jul 16 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ079-162000-

Northeast Suffolk-

330 AM EDT Fri Jul 16 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ081-162000-

Southeast Suffolk-

330 AM EDT Fri Jul 16 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ071-162000-

Southern Westchester-

330 AM EDT Fri Jul 16 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat

index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ070-162000-

Northern Westchester-

330 AM EDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ069-162000-

Rockland-

330 AM EDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat

index values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ068-162000-

Putnam-

330 AM EDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ067-162000-

Orange-

330 AM EDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid

90s this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

