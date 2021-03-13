NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 12, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

321 AM EST Sat Mar 13 2021

NYZ072-132115-

New York (Manhattan)-

321 AM EST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ073-132115-

Bronx-

321 AM EST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 50. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to northwest

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to

30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ176-132115-

Northern Queens-

321 AM EST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ178-132115-

Southern Queens-

321 AM EST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 50. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ075-132115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

321 AM EST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ074-132115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

321 AM EST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to

30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ177-132115-

Northern Nassau-

321 AM EST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to

30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ179-132115-

Southern Nassau-

321 AM EST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 50. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ078-132115-

Northwest Suffolk-

321 AM EST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows around 20.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ080-132115-

Southwest Suffolk-

321 AM EST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ079-132115-

Northeast Suffolk-

321 AM EST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows around

19. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, brisk, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ081-132115-

Southeast Suffolk-

321 AM EST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows around

19. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, brisk, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ071-132115-

Southern Westchester-

321 AM EST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ070-132115-

Northern Westchester-

321 AM EST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 18.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to

30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ069-132115-

Rockland-

321 AM EST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ068-132115-

Putnam-

321 AM EST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 16.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to

25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ067-132115-

Orange-

321 AM EST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 25 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

