NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, March 8, 2021

786 FPUS51 KOKX 090824

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

324 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021

NYZ072-092115-

New York (Manhattan)-

324 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ073-092115-

Bronx-

324 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ176-092115-

Northern Queens-

324 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ178-092115-

Southern Queens-

324 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ075-092115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

324 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ074-092115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

324 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ177-092115-

Northern Nassau-

324 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ179-092115-

Southern Nassau-

324 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ078-092115-

Northwest Suffolk-

324 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ080-092115-

Southwest Suffolk-

324 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ079-092115-

Northeast Suffolk-

324 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ081-092115-

Southeast Suffolk-

324 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ071-092115-

Southern Westchester-

324 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ070-092115-

Northern Westchester-

324 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ069-092115-

Rockland-

324 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ068-092115-

Putnam-

324 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ067-092115-

Orange-

324 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

