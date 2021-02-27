NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 26, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

440 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

NYZ072-272115-

New York (Manhattan)-

440 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Cooler

with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ073-272115-

Bronx-

440 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Cooler

with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ176-272115-

Northern Queens-

440 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Breezy,

cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ178-272115-

Southern Queens-

440 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Breezy,

cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ075-272115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

440 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Breezy,

cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ074-272115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

440 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Breezy,

cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ177-272115-

Northern Nassau-

440 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Breezy,

cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ179-272115-

Southern Nassau-

440 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Breezy,

cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, brisk, cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ078-272115-

Northwestern Suffolk-

440 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Breezy,

cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ080-272115-

Southwestern Suffolk-

440 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Breezy,

cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, blustery with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ079-272115-

Northeastern Suffolk-

440 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Windy, cooler with lows in

the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ081-272115-

Southeastern Suffolk-

440 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Windy, cooler with lows in

the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ071-272115-

Southern Westchester-

440 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Near

steady temperature around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Cooler

with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ070-272115-

Northern Westchester-

440 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain, snow and sleet this morning, then rain likely this

afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Cooler

with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ069-272115-

Rockland-

440 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain, snow and sleet this morning, then rain likely this

afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Cooler

with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ068-272115-

Putnam-

440 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow with sleet likely this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Cooler with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ067-272115-

Orange-

440 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain, snow with sleet likely with freezing rain this

morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Little or no additional

snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Cooler with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

