NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, December 18, 2020

_____

893 FPUS51 KOKX 190822

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

322 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

NYZ072-192215-

New York (Manhattan)-

322 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ073-192215-

Bronx-

322 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ176-192215-

Northern Queens-

322 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ178-192215-

Southern Queens-

322 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ075-192215-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

322 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ074-192215-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

322 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ177-192215-

Northern Nassau-

322 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s.

$$

NYZ179-192215-

Southern Nassau-

322 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s.

$$

NYZ078-192215-

Northwestern Suffolk-

322 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s.

$$

NYZ080-192215-

Southwestern Suffolk-

322 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s.

$$

NYZ079-192215-

Northeastern Suffolk-

322 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows around 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the

afternoon.

$$

NYZ081-192215-

Southeastern Suffolk-

322 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

$$

NYZ071-192215-

Southern Westchester-

322 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ070-192215-

Northern Westchester-

322 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ069-192215-

Rockland-

322 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ068-192215-

Putnam-

322 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ067-192215-

Orange-

322 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 19.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather