NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, November 16, 2020
730 FPUS51 KOKX 170834
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
334 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
NYZ072-172115-
New York (Manhattan)-
334 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ073-172115-
Bronx-
334 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ176-172115-
Northern Queens-
334 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ178-172115-
Southern Queens-
334 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ075-172115-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
334 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ074-172115-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
334 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this
morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ177-172115-
Northern Nassau-
334 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers this
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ179-172115-
Southern Nassau-
334 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers this
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ078-172115-
Northwestern Suffolk-
334 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers this
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ080-172115-
Southwestern Suffolk-
334 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers this
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ079-172115-
Northeastern Suffolk-
334 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
NYZ081-172115-
Southeastern Suffolk-
334 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
NYZ071-172115-
Southern Westchester-
334 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in
the afternoon.
NYZ070-172115-
Northern Westchester-
334 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
this morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up
to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ069-172115-
Rockland-
334 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain and
snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in
the afternoon.
NYZ068-172115-
Putnam-
334 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
this morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up
to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ067-172115-
Orange-
334 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph
this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
