NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 7, 2020

991 FPUS51 KOKX 080812

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

312 AM EST Sun Nov 8 2020

NYZ072-082300-

New York (Manhattan)-

312 AM EST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ073-082300-

Bronx-

312 AM EST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ176-082300-

Northern Queens-

312 AM EST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ178-082300-

Southern Queens-

312 AM EST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ075-082300-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

312 AM EST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ074-082300-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

312 AM EST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ179-082300-

Southern Nassau-

312 AM EST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ177-082300-

Northern Nassau-

312 AM EST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ080-082300-

Southwestern Suffolk-

312 AM EST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ078-082300-

Northwestern Suffolk-

312 AM EST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ081-082300-

Southeastern Suffolk-

312 AM EST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ079-082300-

Northeastern Suffolk-

312 AM EST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ071-082300-

Southern Westchester-

312 AM EST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ070-082300-

Northern Westchester-

312 AM EST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ069-082300-

Rockland-

312 AM EST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ068-082300-

Putnam-

312 AM EST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ067-082300-

Orange-

312 AM EST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

