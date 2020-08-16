NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 15, 2020

056 FPUS51 KOKX 160803

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020

NYZ072-162015-

New York (Manhattan)-

403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ073-162015-

Bronx-

403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ176-162015-

Northern Queens-

403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ178-162015-

Southern Queens-

403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ075-162015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ074-162015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ179-162015-

Southern Nassau-

403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ177-162015-

Northern Nassau-

403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ080-162015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ078-162015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ081-162015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ079-162015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ071-162015-

Southern Westchester-

403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ070-162015-

Northern Westchester-

403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ069-162015-

Rockland-

403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ068-162015-

Putnam-

403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ067-162015-

Orange-

403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

