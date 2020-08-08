NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 7, 2020

_____

082 FPUS51 KOKX 080717

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

317 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020

NYZ072-082030-

New York (Manhattan)-

317 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ073-082030-

Bronx-

317 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ176-082030-

Northern Queens-

317 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ178-082030-

Southern Queens-

317 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ075-082030-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

317 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ074-082030-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

317 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ179-082030-

Southern Nassau-

317 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with lows around 70.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ177-082030-

Northern Nassau-

317 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ080-082030-

Southwestern Suffolk-

317 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with lows around 70.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ078-082030-

Northwestern Suffolk-

317 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ081-082030-

Southeastern Suffolk-

317 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ079-082030-

Northeastern Suffolk-

317 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ071-082030-

Southern Westchester-

317 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ070-082030-

Northern Westchester-

317 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ069-082030-

Rockland-

317 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in

the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ068-082030-

Putnam-

317 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ067-082030-

Orange-

317 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather