Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
421 AM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020
New York (Manhattan)-
421 AM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs
around 80. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in
the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid
with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Bronx-
421 AM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs
around 80. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid
with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northern Queens-
421 AM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs
around 80. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in
the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid
with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the
mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southern Queens-
421 AM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in
the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid
with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid
90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Kings (Brooklyn)-
421 AM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in
the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid
with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid
90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Richmond (Staten Island)-
421 AM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows
around 70. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid
with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southern Nassau-
421 AM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in
the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid
with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid
90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northern Nassau-
421 AM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs
around 80. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the
mid 90s in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around
70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwestern Suffolk-
421 AM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper
70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows
around 70. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid
90s in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northwestern Suffolk-
421 AM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs
around 80. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid with
lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid
90s in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeastern Suffolk-
421 AM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east
this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Very windy with
highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northeastern Suffolk-
421 AM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning.
Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the
mid 90s in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southern Westchester-
421 AM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northern Westchester-
421 AM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Rockland-
421 AM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Putnam-
421 AM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Orange-
421 AM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
