NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 17, 2020
_____
809 FPUS51 KOKX 180743
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
343 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020
NYZ072-182200-
New York (Manhattan)-
343 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to
104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ073-182200-
Bronx-
343 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming south this afternoon. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
values in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to
103.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ176-182200-
Northern Queens-
343 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to
103.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ178-182200-
Southern Queens-
343 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to
102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ075-182200-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
343 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to
102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ074-182200-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
343 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values in
the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to
103.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ179-182200-
Southern Nassau-
343 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent. Heat index values up to 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ177-182200-
Northern Nassau-
343 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values in
the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to
103.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ080-182200-
Southwestern Suffolk-
343 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ078-182200-
Northwestern Suffolk-
343 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Heat index values in the mid 90s
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values in
the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to
102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ081-182200-
Southeastern Suffolk-
343 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ079-182200-
Northeastern Suffolk-
343 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ071-182200-
Southern Westchester-
343 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Heat index values in the mid 90s
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
values in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to
102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index
values in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ070-182200-
Northern Westchester-
343 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ069-182200-
Rockland-
343 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 100 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to
102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ068-182200-
Putnam-
343 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ067-182200-
Orange-
343 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds,
becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather