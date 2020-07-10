NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 9, 2020
_____
143 FPUS51 KOKX 100929
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
529 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020
NYZ072-102015-
New York (Manhattan)-
529 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of
thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up
to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with a
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with
a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the
mid 70s. East winds 30 to 40 mph, becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph
after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 90. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the
upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index
values in the mid 90s.
$$
NYZ073-102015-
Bronx-
529 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of
thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up
to 55 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with a
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with
a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid. Near steady
temperature in the mid 70s. East winds 30 to 40 mph, becoming
southwest 25 to 35 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 55 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values
in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the
mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index
values in the mid 90s.
$$
NYZ176-102015-
Northern Queens-
529 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of
thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up
to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with a
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with
a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid. Near steady
temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 35 to 40 mph,
becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph after midnight. Gusts up to
50 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the
mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index
values in the mid 90s.
$$
NYZ178-102015-
Southern Queens-
529 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM
EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Tropical storm conditions expected. A chance of
thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to
30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with a
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with
a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid. Near steady
temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 35 to 45 mph,
becoming southwest 30 to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in
the mid 90s.
$$
NYZ075-102015-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
529 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM
EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Tropical storm conditions expected. A chance of
thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to
30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with a
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with
a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid. Near steady
temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 35 to 45 mph,
becoming southwest 30 to 40 mph after midnight. Gusts up to
55 mph, decreasing to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the mid
90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in
the mid 90s.
$$
NYZ074-102015-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
529 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Tropical storm conditions expected. A chance of
thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to
30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with a
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with
a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. East winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph,
becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values
up to 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the
mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index
values in the upper 90s.
$$
NYZ179-102015-
Southern Nassau-
529 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM
EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Tropical storm conditions expected. A chance of
thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to
30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with a
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with
a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 35 to 45 mph, becoming southwest 30 to
40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the
mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in
the mid 90s.
$$
NYZ177-102015-
Northern Nassau-
529 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of
thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up
to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with a
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with
a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 35 to 40 mph, becoming southwest 30 to
40 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the mid
90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index
values in the mid 90s.
$$
NYZ080-102015-
Southwestern Suffolk-
529 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM
EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Tropical storm conditions expected. A chance of
thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to
30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with a
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with
a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid. Near steady
temperature in the mid 70s. South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts
up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the
mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index
values in the upper 90s.
$$
NYZ078-102015-
Northwestern Suffolk-
529 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with a
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with
a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid. Near steady
temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph,
becoming south after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the
mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in
the mid 90s.
$$
NYZ081-102015-
Southeastern Suffolk-
529 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM
EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with a
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the evening. Humid. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ079-102015-
Northeastern Suffolk-
529 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with a
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the evening. Humid. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ071-102015-
Southern Westchester-
529 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of
thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with a
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with
a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. East winds 30 to 40 mph, becoming southwest 25 to
35 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values
in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index
values in the mid 90s.
$$
NYZ070-102015-
Northern Westchester-
529 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this
morning, then showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers with a
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with
a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. East winds 30 to 40 mph, becoming south 25 to 35 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values
in the upper 90s in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid
with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index
values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.
$$
NYZ069-102015-
Rockland-
529 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this
morning, then showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers with a
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with
a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. East winds 30 to 40 mph, becoming south 25 to 35 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values
up to 100 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid
with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index
values in the mid 90s.
$$
NYZ068-102015-
Putnam-
529 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this
morning, then showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Very
windy and humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 25 to
35 mph, becoming south after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values
in the mid 90s in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid
with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index
values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.
$$
NYZ067-102015-
Orange-
529 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this
morning, then showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Very
windy and humid with lows around 70. Northeast winds 25 to
35 mph, becoming south after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values
in the mid 90s in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid
with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in
the mid 90s in the afternoon.
$$
_____
