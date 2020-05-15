NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 14, 2020

_____

663 FPUS51 KOKX 150744

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

344 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020

NYZ072-152015-

New York (Manhattan)-

344 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then mostly

sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ073-152015-

Bronx-

344 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ176-152015-

Northern Queens-

344 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then mostly

sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ178-152015-

Southern Queens-

344 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then mostly

sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ075-152015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

344 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then mostly

sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ074-152015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

344 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then

mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ179-152015-

Southern Nassau-

344 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then mostly

sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Breezy with lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ177-152015-

Northern Nassau-

344 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Not as cool with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ080-152015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

344 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then mostly

sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ078-152015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

344 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ081-152015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

344 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ079-152015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

344 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ071-152015-

Southern Westchester-

344 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ070-152015-

Northern Westchester-

344 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ069-152015-

Rockland-

344 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ068-152015-

Putnam-

344 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe with damaging winds. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ067-152015-

Orange-

344 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

