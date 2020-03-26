NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 25, 2020

New York (Manhattan)-

405 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ073-262100-

Bronx-

405 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ176-262100-

Northern Queens-

405 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ178-262100-

Southern Queens-

405 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.

NYZ075-262100-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

405 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.

NYZ074-262100-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

405 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.

NYZ177-262100-

Northern Nassau-

405 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.

NYZ179-262100-

Southern Nassau-

405 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.

NYZ078-262100-

Northwestern Suffolk-

405 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ080-262100-

Southwestern Suffolk-

405 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5

to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ079-262100-

Northeastern Suffolk-

405 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ081-262100-

Southeastern Suffolk-

405 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ071-262100-

Southern Westchester-

405 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.

NYZ070-262100-

Northern Westchester-

405 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.

NYZ069-262100-

Rockland-

405 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50.

NYZ068-262100-

Putnam-

405 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

40s.

NYZ067-262100-

Orange-

405 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with rain

likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

40s.

