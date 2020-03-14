NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 13, 2020

150 FPUS51 KOKX 140725

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

325 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2020

NYZ072-142015-

New York (Manhattan)-

325 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ073-142015-

Bronx-

325 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ176-142015-

Northern Queens-

325 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ178-142015-

Southern Queens-

325 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ075-142015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

325 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ074-142015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

325 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ177-142015-

Northern Nassau-

325 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ179-142015-

Southern Nassau-

325 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ078-142015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

325 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ080-142015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

325 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ079-142015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

325 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ081-142015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

325 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ071-142015-

Southern Westchester-

325 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ070-142015-

Northern Westchester-

325 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ069-142015-

Rockland-

325 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ068-142015-

Putnam-

325 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ067-142015-

Orange-

325 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

