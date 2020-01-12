NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 11, 2020

_____

813 FPUS51 KOKX 120815

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

315 AM EST Sun Jan 12 2020

NYZ072-122115-

New York (Manhattan)-

315 AM EST Sun Jan 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Temperature falling to around 60 this afternoon.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ073-122115-

Bronx-

315 AM EST Sun Jan 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Temperature falling to around 60 this afternoon.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ176-122115-

Northern Queens-

315 AM EST Sun Jan 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ178-122115-

Southern Queens-

315 AM EST Sun Jan 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

NYZ075-122115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

315 AM EST Sun Jan 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s

this afternoon. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in

the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ074-122115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

315 AM EST Sun Jan 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper

50s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in

the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ177-122115-

Northern Nassau-

315 AM EST Sun Jan 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ179-122115-

Southern Nassau-

315 AM EST Sun Jan 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Windy with

highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming

west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

NYZ078-122115-

Northwestern Suffolk-

315 AM EST Sun Jan 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Windy with

highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming

west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ080-122115-

Southwestern Suffolk-

315 AM EST Sun Jan 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Very windy

with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ079-122115-

Northeastern Suffolk-

315 AM EST Sun Jan 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Windy with

highs around 60. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west

15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ081-122115-

Southeastern Suffolk-

315 AM EST Sun Jan 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with showers with

a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this

afternoon. Very windy with highs around 60. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ071-122115-

Southern Westchester-

315 AM EST Sun Jan 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s this

afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ070-122115-

Northern Westchester-

315 AM EST Sun Jan 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s this afternoon.

Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

NYZ069-122115-

Rockland-

315 AM EST Sun Jan 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s this afternoon.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

NYZ068-122115-

Putnam-

315 AM EST Sun Jan 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s this

afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and light snow after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ067-122115-

Orange-

315 AM EST Sun Jan 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with showers likely this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling

into the lower 50s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather