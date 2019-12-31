NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 30, 2019

_____

936 FPUS51 KOKX 310838

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

338 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019

NYZ072-312115-

New York (Manhattan)-

338 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ073-312115-

Bronx-

338 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ176-312115-

Northern Queens-

338 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ178-312115-

Southern Queens-

338 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy

with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ075-312115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

338 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ074-312115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

338 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ177-312115-

Northern Nassau-

338 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ179-312115-

Southern Nassau-

338 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ078-312115-

Northwestern Suffolk-

338 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady temperature

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ080-312115-

Southwestern Suffolk-

338 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ079-312115-

Northeastern Suffolk-

338 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ081-312115-

Southeastern Suffolk-

338 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady temperature

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ071-312115-

Southern Westchester-

338 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ070-312115-

Northern Westchester-

338 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ069-312115-

Rockland-

338 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ068-312115-

Putnam-

338 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to

around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ067-312115-

Orange-

338 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather