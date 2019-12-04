NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 3, 2019
_____
319 FPUS51 KOKX 040804
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
304 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019
NYZ072-042115-
New York (Manhattan)-
304 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ073-042115-
Bronx-
304 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ176-042115-
Northern Queens-
304 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ178-042115-
Southern Queens-
304 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ075-042115-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
304 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ074-042115-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
304 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ177-042115-
Northern Nassau-
304 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ179-042115-
Southern Nassau-
304 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ078-042115-
Northwestern Suffolk-
304 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ080-042115-
Southwestern Suffolk-
304 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ079-042115-
Northeastern Suffolk-
304 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ081-042115-
Southeastern Suffolk-
304 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ071-042115-
Southern Westchester-
304 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ070-042115-
Northern Westchester-
304 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow and rain
showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ069-042115-
Rockland-
304 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow and rain
showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ068-042115-
Putnam-
304 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ067-042115-
Orange-
304 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and
freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
$$
_____
