NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, November 25, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

342 AM EST Tue Nov 26 2019

NYZ072-262115-

New York (Manhattan)-

342 AM EST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ073-262115-

Bronx-

342 AM EST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ176-262115-

Northern Queens-

342 AM EST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ178-262115-

Southern Queens-

342 AM EST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy with lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 25 to

30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ075-262115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

342 AM EST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy with lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 25 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ074-262115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

342 AM EST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ177-262115-

Northern Nassau-

342 AM EST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ179-262115-

Southern Nassau-

342 AM EST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ078-262115-

Northwestern Suffolk-

342 AM EST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ080-262115-

Southwestern Suffolk-

342 AM EST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to

25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ079-262115-

Northeastern Suffolk-

342 AM EST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in

the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ081-262115-

Southeastern Suffolk-

342 AM EST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ071-262115-

Southern Westchester-

342 AM EST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ070-262115-

Northern Westchester-

342 AM EST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

NYZ069-262115-

Rockland-

342 AM EST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

NYZ068-262115-

Putnam-

342 AM EST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ067-262115-

Orange-

342 AM EST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

