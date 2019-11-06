NY New York NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

345 AM EST Wed Nov 6 2019

New York (Manhattan)-

345 AM EST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Bronx-

345 AM EST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain. Cold with

highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Northern Queens-

345 AM EST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Southern Queens-

345 AM EST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Kings (Brooklyn)-

345 AM EST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Richmond (Staten Island)-

345 AM EST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs around 40.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Northern Nassau-

345 AM EST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs around 40.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain. Cold with

highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Southern Nassau-

345 AM EST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

Northwestern Suffolk-

345 AM EST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs around 40.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

Southwestern Suffolk-

345 AM EST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

Northeastern Suffolk-

345 AM EST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, cooler with highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

Southeastern Suffolk-

345 AM EST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening.

Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, cooler with highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

Southern Westchester-

345 AM EST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain. Cold with

highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Northern Westchester-

345 AM EST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the upper 30s.

Rockland-

345 AM EST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the upper 30s.

Putnam-

345 AM EST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a

chance of snow with a slight chance of rain after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the mid 30s.

Orange-

345 AM EST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the mid 30s.

