NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 26, 2019
076 FPUS51 KOKX 270816
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
416 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019
NYZ072-272015-
New York (Manhattan)-
416 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible
this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming south this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ073-272015-
Bronx-
416 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds
15 to 20 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ176-272015-
Northern Queens-
416 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ178-272015-
Southern Queens-
416 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Breezy with highs in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming south 20 to 25 mph
this afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph,
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ075-272015-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
416 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible
this morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph, becoming south 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph,
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ074-272015-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
416 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible
this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ177-272015-
Northern Nassau-
416 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible
this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming south this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around
10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ179-272015-
Southern Nassau-
416 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible
this morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph, becoming south 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ078-272015-
Northwestern Suffolk-
416 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain or drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ080-272015-
Southwestern Suffolk-
416 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO
NOON EDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Breezy with highs in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest around 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain or drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ079-272015-
Northeastern Suffolk-
416 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible
this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain or drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ081-272015-
Southeastern Suffolk-
416 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible
this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain or drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ071-272015-
Southern Westchester-
416 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible
this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming south this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ070-272015-
Northern Westchester-
416 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible
this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ069-272015-
Rockland-
416 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible
this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming south this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after
midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ068-272015-
Putnam-
416 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible
this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ067-272015-
Orange-
416 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible
this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming south this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
