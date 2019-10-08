NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 7, 2019

_____

962 FPUS51 KOKX 080745

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

345 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

NYZ072-082015-

New York (Manhattan)-

345 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ073-082015-

Bronx-

345 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ176-082015-

Northern Queens-

345 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ178-082015-

Southern Queens-

345 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Breezy

with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ075-082015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

345 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ074-082015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

345 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ177-082015-

Northern Nassau-

345 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ179-082015-

Southern Nassau-

345 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ078-082015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

345 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Breezy

with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ080-082015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

345 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Breezy

with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ079-082015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

345 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Windy

with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Windy with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Windy

with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ081-082015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

345 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Windy with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Windy

with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Windy with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Windy

with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Windy with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ071-082015-

Southern Westchester-

345 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ070-082015-

Northern Westchester-

345 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ069-082015-

Rockland-

345 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ068-082015-

Putnam-

345 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ067-082015-

Orange-

345 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather