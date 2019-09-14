NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, September 13, 2019

_____

852 FPUS51 KOKX 140730

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

330 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019

NYZ072-142015-

New York (Manhattan)-

330 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ073-142015-

Bronx-

330 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ176-142015-

Northern Queens-

330 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ178-142015-

Southern Queens-

330 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ075-142015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

330 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ074-142015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

330 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ177-142015-

Northern Nassau-

330 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ179-142015-

Southern Nassau-

330 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ078-142015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

330 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ080-142015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

330 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ079-142015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

330 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ081-142015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

330 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ071-142015-

Southern Westchester-

330 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ070-142015-

Northern Westchester-

330 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ069-142015-

Rockland-

330 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ068-142015-

Putnam-

330 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ067-142015-

Orange-

330 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather