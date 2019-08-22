NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 21, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

315 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019

NYZ072-222100-

New York (Manhattan)-

315 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ073-222100-

Bronx-

315 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ176-222100-

Northern Queens-

315 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ178-222100-

Southern Queens-

315 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ075-222100-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

315 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ074-222100-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

315 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ177-222100-

Northern Nassau-

315 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ179-222100-

Southern Nassau-

315 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ078-222100-

Northwestern Suffolk-

315 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ080-222100-

Southwestern Suffolk-

315 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows

around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ079-222100-

Northeastern Suffolk-

315 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ081-222100-

Southeastern Suffolk-

315 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ071-222100-

Southern Westchester-

315 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with scattered showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ070-222100-

Northern Westchester-

315 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ069-222100-

Rockland-

315 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ068-222100-

Putnam-

315 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ067-222100-

Orange-

315 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

