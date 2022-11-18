NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, November 20, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

412 AM EST Fri Nov 18 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY

NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt

with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet. For the Gale

Watch, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

6 to 9 feet possible.

* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal Waters

extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and

Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from

Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of

Block Island.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 AM EST Sunday.

For the Gale Watch, from Sunday morning through late Sunday

night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

