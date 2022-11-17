NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 17, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 314 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas around 3 feet. * WHERE...Long Island Sound from Port Jefferson and New Haven east to Orient Point and the Connecticut River, and Peconic and Gardiners Bays. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS * WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts 25 kt and waves 2 to 3 feet. * WHERE...The Long Island south shore bays. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EST Friday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather