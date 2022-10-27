NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 28, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 325 AM EDT Thu Oct 27 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather