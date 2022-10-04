NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, October 5, 2022 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 340 AM EDT Tue Oct 4 2022 ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 11 feet. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 2 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Long Island Sound west of Port Jefferson and New Haven, and New York Harbor. * WHEN...Until noon EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 3 to 6 feet. * WHERE...Long Island Sound east of Orient Point and the Connecticut River, and Peconic and Gardiners Bays. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Wednesday. * WHERE...Long Island Sound from Port Jefferson and New Haven east to Orient Point and the Connecticut River, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather