NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, June 19, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 406 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM EDT SUNDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 1 to 3 feet expected. * WHERE...Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...From 4 AM Saturday to 6 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 3 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather