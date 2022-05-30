NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, May 30, 2022

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

253 AM EDT Mon May 30 2022

...National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message...

Air temperatures will rise into the 80s across the Tri-State area

today. However, water temperatures remain in the upper 50s to

lower 60s.

The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone

immersed in the water. When the water temperature is this cold,

the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes

and be unable to accomplish simple tasks. Anyone on small boats,

canoes or kayaks should plan accordingly if recreating and use

extreme caution to avoid this threat.

Several things to consider if you are going out on the waters...

* Always wear a life jacket.

* Dress for the water temperatures, not air temperatures. Wear

cold water protection, like a wetsuit or drysuit.

* Carry an Emergency Position Indication Radio Device.

* File a float plan with someone you trust.

* Check the latest marine weather forecast, including water

temperatures at www.weather.gov/okx/marine before you go out on

the waters.

Your ability to survive cold water immersion depends on your ability

to stay afloat and stay warm until help arrives.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather