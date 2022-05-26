NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 28, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 336 AM EDT Thu May 26 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 3 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...From 11 AM Friday to 6 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather