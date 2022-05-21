NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 21, 2022 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 242 AM EDT Sat May 21 2022 ...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE WATERS... The areas affected include... Coastal Waters extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and Nantucket... Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island... At 241 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots and small hail. This thunderstorm was located near The Coastal Waters South Of Marthas Vineyard, moving east at 25 knots. Locations impacted include... The Coastal Waters South Of Marthas Vineyard. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Expect gusty winds to around 30 knots...briefly rough seas and lightning strikes. Consider heading for safe harbor until this storm passes. Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the open water stay below deck if possible and keep away from ungrounded metal objects. LAT...LON 4111 7082 4127 7078 4124 7018 4098 7024 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather