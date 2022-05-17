NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, May 17, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

955 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 3 to 5 feet.

* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal waters from

Provincetown MA to Chatham MA to Nantucket MA out 20 nm and

Coastal Waters extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas

Vineyard and Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters,

Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending

out to 20 nm South of Block Island.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

