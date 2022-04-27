NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, April 28, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

343 AM EDT Wed Apr 27 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 4 to 7 feet expected.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and

South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

