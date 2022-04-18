NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, April 19, 2022 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 413 AM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022 ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...East winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 9 to 14 feet expected. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. * WHAT...East winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and waves 3 to 5 feet expected, highest near the entrance to the Harbor. * WHERE...New York Harbor, including Raritan Bay and Sandy Hook Bay, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could 4 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Long Island Sound, and Peconic and Gardiners Bays. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather