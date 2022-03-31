NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, March 31, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 343 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022 ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet expected. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 4 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. * WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 1 to 3 feet expected. * WHERE...Long Island Sound west of Port Jefferson and New Haven, and New York Harbor. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. 4 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 2 to 4 feet expected. * WHERE...Long Island Sound east of Port Jefferson and New Haven, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 4 AM EDT Friday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather