NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 28, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

341 AM EDT Sat Mar 26 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 5 to 7 feet. West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up

to 30 kt starting tonight and continuing into Sunday night.

Occasional gusts up to 35 kt possible Sunday night.

* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

