NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 28, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 341 AM EDT Sat Mar 26 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Seas 5 to 7 feet. West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt starting tonight and continuing into Sunday night. Occasional gusts up to 35 kt possible Sunday night. * WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.