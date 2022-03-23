NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 23, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

405 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

5 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 11 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM EDT

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 5 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 2 PM EDT Thursday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING

TO NOON EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...New York Harbor, including Raritan Bay and Sandy Hook

Bay, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock

Bay.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to noon EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING

TO 2 PM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHERE...Long Island Sound west of the Orient Point and the

Connecticut River.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 2 PM EDT Thursday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT

TO 4 PM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

3 to 6 feet expected.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound east of Orient Point and the

Connecticut River, and Peconic and Gardiners Bays.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 4 PM EDT Thursday.

