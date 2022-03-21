NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 21, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

616 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 3 to 5 feet.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until noon EDT today.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Frequent gusts to 25 kt are no longer expected.

