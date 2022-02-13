NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 14, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 347 AM EST Sun Feb 13 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 PM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Portions of Massachusetts coastal waters and Rhode Island coastal waters. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather