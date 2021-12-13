NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 14, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

316 AM EST Mon Dec 13 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

4 to 6 feet.

* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal waters east

of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine

Sanctuary, Coastal waters from Provincetown MA to Chatham MA

to Nantucket MA out 20 nm and Coastal Waters extending out to

25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and Nantucket. In Rhode Island

coastal waters, Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas

Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

