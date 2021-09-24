NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, September 24, 2021

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

317 AM EDT Fri Sep 24 2021

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Long Island Sound West of New Haven CT / Port Jefferson NY...

Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT / Port Jefferson NY to the

Mouth of the Connecticut River...

At 314 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were

located along a line extending from near The Thimbles to near

Moriches Bay, moving north at 30 knots.

Locations impacted include...

Norwalk Islands, New Haven Harbor, Long Neck Point, Smithtown Bay,

Stamford Harbor, Port Jefferson Harbor, Cold Spring Harbor, Stratford

Shoal, Madison Reef and Huntington Bay.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots...locally higher

waves...lightning strikes...and heavy downpours. Boaters should seek

safe harbor immediately until these storms pass.

LAT...LON 4130 7243 4098 7253 4093 7312 4086 7320

4092 7330 4084 7346 4089 7361 4105 7359

4119 7318 4117 7311 4123 7307 4127 7295

4131 7296 4131 7288 4127 7288 4131 7279

4126 7271 4133 7268 4128 7263 4133 7259

_____

