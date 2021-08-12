NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, August 12, 2021

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

542 PM EDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...A GUST FRONT APPROACHING THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Sandy Hook NJ to Moriches Inlet NY out 40 NM...

Moriches Inlet to Montauk Point NY out 20 NM...

New York Harbor...

Long Island South Shore Bays...

At 541 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a gust front, capable of

producing winds to around 30 knots. This gust front was located along

a line extending from Huntington Bay to near South Oyster Bay to

Lower New York Harbor, moving southeast at 35 knots.

The front will be near...

East Bay, Jones Beach, Jones Inlet and Middle Bay around 545 PM

EDT.

South Oyster Bay around 550 PM EDT.

Fire Island Inlet around 600 PM EDT.

Entrance to New York Harbor around 610 PM EDT.

Great South Bay around 620 PM EDT.

Moriches Inlet and Moriches Bay around 635 PM EDT.

Buoy 44025 around 645 PM EDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots and locally

higher waves. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until

these storms pass.

LAT...LON 4066 7379 4062 7372 4065 7370 4064 7364

4067 7355 4067 7339 4074 7323 4073 7318

4076 7315 4073 7310 4078 7302 4076 7295

4081 7289 4076 7286 4082 7284 4081 7275

4074 7253 4036 7264 4015 7335 4055 7416

...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT...

For the following areas...

Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson NY to the Mouth

of the Connecticut River...

Long Island Sound West of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson NY...

At 542 PM EDT, a gust front was located along a line extending from 8

nm northwest of Bridgeport to near Smithtown Bay to 6 nm north of

Middle Bay, moving east at 40 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

The gust front will be near...

Smithtown Bay and Penfield Reef around 550 PM EDT.

Port Jefferson Harbor around 555 PM EDT.

Mouth of the Housatonic River around 600 PM EDT.

New Haven Harbor around 610 PM EDT.

Herod Point around 615 PM EDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.

